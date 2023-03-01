L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

L’Oréal Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

