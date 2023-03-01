loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 8.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 360,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 536,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $110,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $110,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,909.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,097.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,827 shares in the company, valued at $368,535.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,136,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,110. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

