Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $94.31 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.83 billion and approximately $416.70 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $94.31 or 0.00406292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,382,527 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

