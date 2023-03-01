Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Liquity token can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00008620 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $185.98 million and $170.15 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,994,356 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

