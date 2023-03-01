Lido DAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $235.58 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $235.58 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00013265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,910,492 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

