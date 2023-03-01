LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) General Counsel Scott James Garber Sells 4,876 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LGIH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 143,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

