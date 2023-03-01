LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Releases Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in LendingTree by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LendingTree by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Earnings History for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

