LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.