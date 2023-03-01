Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.43% of Legend Biotech worth $95,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $95,415,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $31,194,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Up 2.2 %

Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of -0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Legend Biotech

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.