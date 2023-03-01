Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $5,704,599. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.