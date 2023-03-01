Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Krystal Biotech Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.