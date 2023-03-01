Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY23 guidance at $4.05-4.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.05-$4.15 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kroger

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kroger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.