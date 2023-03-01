Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.
Koppers Price Performance
KOP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,313. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koppers (KOP)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.