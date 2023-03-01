Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,313. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 86.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

