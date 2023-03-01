Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.66-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.