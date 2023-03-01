Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

