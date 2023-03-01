Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Konica Minolta Price Performance
Shares of Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konica Minolta (KNCAY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.