Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $26.50. Kohl’s shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 6,981,710 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.