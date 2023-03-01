Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Kohl's Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KSS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,075,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,868. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Institutional Trading of Kohl's

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $36,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

