KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $379.38 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

