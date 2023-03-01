KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,123 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $80,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

