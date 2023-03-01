Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance

KGDEY stock remained flat at $201.94 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 317. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $240.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.39.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud services, including enterprise cloud services, finance cloud services, industry cloud services, and other cloud services; and enterprise resource planning (“ERP“) business, including development and sales of software products, sales of hardware products, provision of implementation services, software solution consulting services, maintenance services, upgrade services, and other supporting services.

