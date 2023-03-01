Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.34

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 7234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.