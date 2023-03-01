Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $320,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 308,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.97. 705,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

