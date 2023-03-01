KickToken Tops 24-Hour Volume of $197,002.39 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $855,453.39 and approximately $197,002.39 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00218615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,763.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,142,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,143,127 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,145,641.77372684. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00768651 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $192,851.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

