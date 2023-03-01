Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 2,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.