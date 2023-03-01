Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 2,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

