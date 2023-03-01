Kevin T. Conroy Sells 10,416 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,790,542.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
