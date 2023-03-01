Kevin T. Conroy Sells 10,416 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,790,542.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.