Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $122.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.99. 612,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,885. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

