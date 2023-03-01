KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 6.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.48. 2,074,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,804,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 160.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 136.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of KE by 84.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 99,385 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 132.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

