Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 95.7% in February

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kaya Price Performance

KAYS stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc is a legal marijuana enterprise, which engages in the production, distribution, and selling of cannabis products. Its products include flower, oils, vape cartridges, and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

