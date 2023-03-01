Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 95.7% in February

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kaya Price Performance
KAYS stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
