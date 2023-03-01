Kadena Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $239.54 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,796,200 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

Buying and Selling Kadena

