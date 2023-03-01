Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.65% of Kadant worth $70,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kadant by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,643,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KAI opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $219.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.65.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kadant



Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

