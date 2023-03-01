Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Stock Position Lowered by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,250 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.60% of Juniper II worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Juniper II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Juniper II by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Juniper II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Juniper II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Juniper II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

