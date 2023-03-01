JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 0.4 %

JGGI opened at GBX 463.51 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2,884.38 and a beta of 0.70. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 481 ($5.80). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 449.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 436.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £10,227.79 ($12,341.97). In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,441 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,227.79 ($12,341.97). Also, insider Sarah Whitney bought 3,927 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £16,886.10 ($20,376.61). 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

