JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON JEMI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 133 ($1.60). 413,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,186. The company has a market capitalization of £394.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1,914.00. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 143 ($1.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.16.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($11,656.81). 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

