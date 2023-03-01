JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) to Neutral

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.63.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
