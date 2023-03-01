JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) to Neutral

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

