Joystick Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,747.63 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $30,747.63 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08595605 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,793.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

