Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 10.4%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) rose 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.83. Approximately 316,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 298,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.51.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

