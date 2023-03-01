Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $18.48 million and $1.82 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00219543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,735.12 or 0.99994887 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01087173 USD and is down -86.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $19.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

