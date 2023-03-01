Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.90-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-$3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. 522,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

