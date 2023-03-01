Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,372,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 393,272 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 375,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16,974.6% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,454 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 9,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,439. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

