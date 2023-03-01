Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL traded down C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.37. 156,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,433. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$31.62 and a 52 week high of C$38.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.84.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

