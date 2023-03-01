James J. Kim Buys 908 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) CEO James J. Kim bought 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $16,670.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at $638,689.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

CVCY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

CVCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

