Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Up 0.4%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 21,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 43,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

