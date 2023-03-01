Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.96 million. Itron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $449,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.