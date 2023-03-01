Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Sells $81,909.48 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $78,092.82.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12.

Itron stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

