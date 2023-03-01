Itai Perry Sells 6,420 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,665. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Read More
