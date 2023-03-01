Itai Perry Sells 6,420 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,665. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

