Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Short Interest Update

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Israel Discount Bank Price Performance
Israel Discount Bank stock remained flat at $52.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320. Israel Discount Bank has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.
Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.8%.
About Israel Discount Bank
Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Small and Minute Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.
