iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.80

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.80 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 119209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,126,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,148,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

