iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.03. 1,787,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,700. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

