iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 54,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $11,051,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,448. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

