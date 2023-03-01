iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

