iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,111 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after buying an additional 192,460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,260,000 after acquiring an additional 81,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

